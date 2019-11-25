Kirkcaldy’s General Election candidates invited to hustings

The six candidates bidding to win the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat have been invited to a public hustings.

It is being organised by Fife-based equalities groups, Pink Saltire and Fife Centre for Equalities, and takes place at New Volunteer House, East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday December 3.

Equality will be at the heart of the debate.

The organisers hope to scrutinise the policies of the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath candidates, including the impact on the disabled, ethnic minorities and the LGBT+ community.

The event will be chaired by Stuart Duffy, founder of Pink Saltire, who also took the helm at the 2017 hustings event held in Cowdenbeath.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing all the candidates appear – it could be a lively debate!

“We know people from minority communities can often be isolated so it’s really important that these opportunities exist to question the folk who want to represent us in Parliament.”

“Policies on Brexit, Scottish independence, the welfare system, supporting people into work, migration and human rights are all things that will be at the forefront of people’s mind when they come to vote on December 12, so this hustings will be a chance to hear first hand how the candidates will stand up for people in this area.”

Fife Centre for Equalities held a similar equalities hustings during the 2017 snap election and found that the performance of candidates on the night had an impact on voter intention.

Manager, Nina Munday, said: “This event will allow the public to highlight some of their concerns relating to equality to the candidates before they cast their votes. We encourage all Fifers to take part.”

Invitations have gone out to: They are: Gillian Cole-Hamilton (Liberal Democrats); Kathleen Leslie (Conservative); Lesley Laird (Labour); Mitch William (Brexit Party);Neale Hanvey (SNP) and Scott Rutherford (Green Party).

The event will be open to the public from 5.30pm with light refreshments served before the hustings begins at 6:00pm.

It is free to attend although registration is preferred via the Facebook page of either Pink Saltire or Fife Centre for Equalities, or by searching HERE EventBrite.co.uk for “Equality Hustings”.