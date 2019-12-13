Lib Dems win North East Fife seat

Liberal Democrat candidate Wendy Chamberlain has won the North East Fife seat.

She gained 19,763 votes, while SNP candidate Stephen Gethins, who had been MP for the area since 2015, won 18,447 votes.

Conservative candidate Tony Miklinski won 5961 votes and Labour candidate Wendy Haynes 1707 votes.

Speaking after her win, Ms Chamberlain said: “I have to say it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions tonight. I’ve felt the campaign was going well. When I saw the exit poll I felt quite different.

“Then to come to the count and feel we were in a better place was hugely encouraging.”

Stephen Gethins had held the seat in 2017 by just two votes.

Explaining why the Liberal Democrats retook the seat, she said: “This seat has strong liberal tradition. I think it’s well represented by MSP Willie Rennie.

“When it came to who could beat the SNP in North East Fife, it was clear it was us. I think voters have put their faith in the Liberal Democrats and myself.”