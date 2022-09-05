Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments come as she was declared the winner of the protracted process to elect a successor to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Tory Party.

She defeated former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, winning winning 57.4% of members’ votes to his 42.6%

Commenting on the appointment Mr Hanvey, Alba member for the Lang Toun and Kirkcaldy, said: “Liz Truss is a pound shop Margaret Thatcher, with no mandate from the Scottish people who is intent on denying Scotland’s democracy.

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Make no mistake this is a Prime Minister for the south east of England, elected by Tory members in the south east of England. She was at least right to assert that Boris Johnson was only admired as far as Carlisle.”

He went on: “Her contempt for Scottish democracy, her determination to ignore the elected First Minister of Scotland and her lack of respect for the elected Parliament of Scotland has been made clear.

“But Truss’ victory could yet be Scotland’s opportunity.

“The day when Tory Governments, the people of Scotland did not elect, dictate to the Scottish people is coming to an end.

“Our people are facing destitution and a humanitarian crisis as energy bills sky rocket and families face financial hardship.