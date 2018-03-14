Meeting on second homes in Fife villages

A meeting is to be held next month about the issue of second homes in two East Neuk villages.

A public meeting will be held at Earlsferry Town Hall on April 9, with a discussion on the issue of rented and second homes, as well as the economic viability of Elie and Earlsferry.

A survey conducted by a member of the community council found that of 607 residential units in Elie, just 224 had full-time residents – just 31 per cent of homes.

The situation was worse in Earlsferry – of 225 homes, 40 were permanently occupied, a rate of just 17 per cent.

The arrangement of the meeting comes less than a month after Elie Estate Trust submitted planning applications for major developments in both Elie and Earlsferry.

The development at Elie would include 55 homes, including 24 affordable houses, small business units, a care home, retirement housing, and community space and facilities.

The development at Earlsferry would include 26 residential units.

Graham Johnston, secretary of the community council, said: “I’m hoping it will give people the chance to make their feelings known and for them to feel like they are playing a part in the decision making process.

“I also want people to indicate what they would like the community council’s view to be.”

The meeting will take place on April 9, starting at 7.15pm.