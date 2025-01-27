Melanie Ward: getting things done is more important than Westminster’s traditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not many jobs come with a place to hang your sword, or require the art of bobbing up and down just to be able to ask a question.

Westminster is a place where tradition sits at the very heart of the building. Understanding it is one thing, making it work for you is arguably more important.

“Some MPs probably find Westminster normal, depending on which school they went to, but it isn’t,” said Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy. “I’m not sure I’ll ever become used to it, but it is a massive privilege to represent people there.”

Six months after winning the constituency back for Labour, her focus has been making the conventions at Westminster work for people in Fife.

Melanie Ward in the House of Commons

“I had experience of the lobby system at Westminster before the election, but becoming an MP it was completely different, “ she said. “The most important thing for me is learning how to get things done. I wanted to do this job to make things happen and make a difference - cutting though the etiquette and tradition and figuring out who are the people who can make this happen , that’s important.

“I don’t mind a lot of the tradition - not sure it all make sense in this day and age - but what reality matters is you use your time and that you are effective by taking part in debates, mentions in committee and Parliamentary work.

“We can spend 20 minutes walking through the lobby to vote and there can be another one later on, so you are round in circles, but you can make good use of that time walking through with a Minister and raise issues of importance – a Labour MP in a Labour Government speaking regularly with Ministers is a big benefit for the locals because it’s more opportunity for their voices and opinions to be heard. You can get a lot done in the time while going to vote.”

The first six months in office have been a whirlwind, with time split between Westminster and the constituency while recruiting a five-strong team and moving into a temporary base in the town centre with plans for a High Street office in hand.

At St Bryce Kirk are (from left) Melanie Ward, Angela Rayner, Anas Sarwar and Gordon Brown (Pic: Submitted)

The numbers give a snapshot of her work: 40 written questions and spoken in the Chamber a similar number of times; 1300 cases handled by her team and 3000 emails dealt with. Add to that numerous meetings with a host of organisations across the constituency - from a walkabout with police in Cowdenbeath to spending time with the Cottage Centre on its Christmas Appeal delivery day.

“Most of what an MP does to make a difference people won’t see,” said Ms Ward..”The unseen things are often the most effective. It’s all the conversations and connections you have with people that can help to shift things in the right direction.

“Some of the most satisfying wins we have had are pieces of work helping someone who has hit a brick wall, often for years. My office can help unlock that. It shouldn’t be that way - Governments should be responsible to the people they serve.

“People write to my office on a whole range of issues. Some are strictly related to our remit, others less so - sometimes people just need a champion who will help with an email on their behalf. “ Housing accounting for one in five of all case work gives an insight into the issues being addressed - factor in a cost of living crisis, energy bills and waiting times to access mental services and the picture becomes clearer. The all-embracing impact of poverty runs through everything.

The MP points to the UK Government’s Living Wage helping 7000 people across Fife, while miners’ pensions will aid a further 800, and she wants to see Fife’s share of the extra £5billion allocated to Scotland delivering real change.

“The level of poverty is incredible,” she said “but the level of support that people give is also outstanding. We don’t shout about what this community does - it is not like this everywhere else.

We have a child poverty task force looking at how we can tackle this deep seated, inter generational poverty across the UK. Tackling low pay is one way - in work poverty is a real issue - and the benefit changes will help.

“I want to look at how we can really help the local area to thrive in terms of business and the local economy. We have had good conversations with Fife College about bringing people together as champions for the area. I share an office with Graeme Downie (MP for Dunfermline) and work with Richard Baker (Glenrothes & Mid Fife) - standing up for the region and flying the flag is really important to us.”

While that work goes on, so does work on securing a constituency office in the High Street.

“I can’t wait until we are open in the High Street,” she said. “Getting a team together has been a huge task and we need to be as accessible as we can. I also want the office to be place where we can bring people together to look at, and discuss, local issues.”