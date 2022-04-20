MP calls for consultations on Levenmouth rail link station designs

Network Rail previously said it would carry out consultations on the station designs and access across the line by the end of December last year. That did not happen as the schedule for starting work on the route was pushed back.

At a meeting in March with the Levenmouth Rail Campaign, a representative of Network Rail suggested that consultations on the stations might simply be based on responses to planning applications.

Following that meeting, Eugene Clarke, a member of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign and Liberal Democrat council election candidate, was told by Network Rail that it remained their intention to engage with the community in advance of submitting planning applications. However no details of how community engagement would happen are yet available.

With work underway on the rail link, Wendy Chamberlain is seeking clarity on consultations over station designs.

Now Wendy Chamberlain has written to Network Rail asking for clarity on their plans to consult with people in and around Levenmouth on the design of the stations and access across the line.

Mr Clarke said: “Bringing the railway back to Levenmouth has been a fantastic community campaign which has excited people across the area. It is important that Network Rail recognises this interest and consults fully with local people before putting in planning applications for the new stations.”

Ms Chamberlain added: “It was exciting to see work get underway recently on the Levenmouth rail link. Community support for this campaign has been the key factor in making it a reality.

“That makes it all the more important that the local community continue to be involved in plans for the new stations. I have written to Network Rail to ask for clarity on their plans to engage and consult the people living in the area on this process.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said that as part of the project’s development it would be engaging with the community to help inform the station design in support of the planning process.

The spokesperon added: “We are currently working on precisely what that engagement will look like and what the timescales are for this engagement.”

