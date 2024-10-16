MP hosts round table talks with businesses on Kirkcaldy High Street issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy’s MP has hosted a round table for High Street businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Ward held the event last week to discuss improving footfall and growth on the High Street. Business owners raised the issue of parking on the High Street, as well as increasing levels of anti-social behaviour and a growing vacancy rate among shop fronts.

The round table for small businesses will feed into a wider piece of work that the Labour politician is doing to support economic growth in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I was really grateful to the small business owners and managers for coming to my round table. We all want to see a better future for Kirkcaldy High Street, with so many vacant town centre units. There are no quick fixes to this but it matters to me to listen to our local businesses to understand what they need to thrive – and they had lots of good ideas.

Melanie Ward hosted the round table talk in Kirkcaldy last week (Pic: Submitted)

"I am working with Fife Council colleagues to follow up on what I have heard, especially in relation to bringing people to the High Street in the run-up to Christmas. I will also be engaging nationally with colleagues about the future of our high streets, and on action to support local economic growth and jobs."