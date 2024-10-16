MP hosts round table talks with businesses on Kirkcaldy High Street issues

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:08 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 08:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kirkcaldy’s MP has hosted a round table for High Street businesses.

Melanie Ward held the event last week to discuss improving footfall and growth on the High Street. Business owners raised the issue of parking on the High Street, as well as increasing levels of anti-social behaviour and a growing vacancy rate among shop fronts.

The round table for small businesses will feed into a wider piece of work that the Labour politician is doing to support economic growth in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "I was really grateful to the small business owners and managers for coming to my round table. We all want to see a better future for Kirkcaldy High Street, with so many vacant town centre units. There are no quick fixes to this but it matters to me to listen to our local businesses to understand what they need to thrive – and they had lots of good ideas.

Melanie Ward hosted the round table talk in Kirkcaldy last week (Pic: Submitted)Melanie Ward hosted the round table talk in Kirkcaldy last week (Pic: Submitted)
Melanie Ward hosted the round table talk in Kirkcaldy last week (Pic: Submitted)

"I am working with Fife Council colleagues to follow up on what I have heard, especially in relation to bringing people to the High Street in the run-up to Christmas. I will also be engaging nationally with colleagues about the future of our high streets, and on action to support local economic growth and jobs."

Related topics:LabourFife Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice