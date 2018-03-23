MP praises community spirit during severe weather

The exceptional effort shown during the recent severe weather has been recognised by the area’s MP, Stephen Gethins, who has put down a motion in Parliament praising many of those involved.

Mr Gethins said: “The strength of community spirit shown across North East Fife during recent difficult weather conditions was amazing and to recognise this I put down an Early Day Motion in Parliament.

“Some parts of the constituency were particularly badly affected and despite this farmers, parents, community groups like rugby clubs, businesses and other services including our retained fire crews all pulled together to clear roads and paths, ensure that elderly people were not isolated and made sure vital supplies of food and prescriptions were delivered. I know the bad weather also brought issues for people getting to work and I am very glad the Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf backed the police warning during the red and even amber alerts for people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

“It was also important to reinforce the safety aspect to employers and that it would be unacceptable for any firms to dock wages because staff couldn’t get to work. I have heard from a few people affected and will be taking their concerns forward.”