MP’s praise for Cafe Inc initiative

Café Inc received special recognition this week as MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Neale Hanvey, lodged an Early Day Motion in Parliament in its honour.

The Café Inc scheme was set up by Fife Council last Easter when it was trialled in Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly during the school holidays.

Due to its success, it was then rolled out across Fife and has delivered thousands of meals to Fife families over the Christmas period.

During a surgery at the Benarty Centre before Christmas, the MP had the opportunity to pop in and see Café Inc in action, talking to staff about the project and how it helps to feed hungry families as well as tackle social isolation and strengthen the community.

Mr Hanvey said: “I was so impressed with Café Inc at the Benarty Centre.

“The staff I met there, Amanda Doran and Olivia Robertson, spoke with such passion about the difference the club has made to the local community, offering a place for people to come and chat whilst enjoying a meal – both things that they may otherwise be deprived of.

“It is truly awful that this type of support is required in a country as rich as Scotland and I have called on the UK Government to do more to tackle the underlying causes of poverty.

“But until we get to the point that this kind of intervention is no longer required, I’m grateful initiatives like Café Inc exist to support those in need.

“I have lodged an Early Day Motion in Parliament to give Café Inc some well-deserved recognition and to congratulate everyone involved on helping so many people in my constituency over the festive period.”