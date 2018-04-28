MSP calls for action over second homes in north east Fife

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has written to the Scottish Government sharing locals’ concerns over the number of second homes in the area.

Mr Rennie has written to Cabinet Secretary for Finance Derek McKay following a meeting held in Earlsferry about the issue.

Writing to Mr McKay, he said: “This week at a town hall meeting organised by Elie and Earlsferry Community Council, the scale of problems caused by second homes was shown to be of serious concern.

“My constituents are also worried about the potential loss of doctor’s surgeries, schools and shops. Much of the time, these villages empty out and there are only a scarce number of full time residents, so local services could be lost.

“The Barclay review of non-domestic rates does include changes which could improve this situation for the better.

“What is the current timescale planned for implementing this necessary legislation? There is a serious risk to communities that requires urgent action.

“Communities along the East Neuk of Fife are feeling overwhelmed by the number of second homes.

“I think it is important that the government’s acts swiftly to address this before the situation gets any worse.”