MSP praises ‘inclusive’ club after visit to Kennoway Star Hearts

MSP for Mid Fife & Glenrothes, Jenny Gilruth, was welcomed by Kennoway Star Hearts Football Club at Treaton Park last week.

Brian Davidson, treasurer of the club, provided the MSP with a tour of the facilities and explained how the club is encouraging almost 200 youngsters to play football.

The facilities at the ground are in need of investment and refurbishment. The club approached Ms Gilruth for support in locating funding which may be available via grant opportunities.

Commenting on the visit, Steven Black, the club’s secretary said: “I am pleased Jenny took time out of a busy schedule to visit.

“Local youngsters make up several teams from fun fours all the way through five, seven, nine and eleven a side. The pathway from youths all the way to senior age groups is something the community get behind. The support from locals in attending the matches helps push the teams on for positive results.

Commenting after the visit, the MSP said: “It was a pleasure to visit Kennoway Star Hearts Football Club. It is great to see how inclusive the club is, with football being offered to girls and boys of all ages and abilities.

“Clubs like this only exist because of the dedication of volunteers. I’d like to commend Brian and the team for all they do to support football in the community and I wish them all the best for the club’s future success.”

Further info on the club can be found on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/KennowayStarJfc.