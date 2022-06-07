MSPs visit Fife town as part of inquiry into future of our High Streets

Members of the economy and fair work committee will visit Burntisland on Wednesday to hear from local businesses.

The committee is chaired by Claire Baker MSP who will lead the visit with Michelle Thomson MSP for Falkirk East.

They will be in the High Street for a walkabout as well as visiting several businesses.

Ms Baker said: “This is an opportunity to hear from local businesses about how they are adapting to the growth of ecommerce and how online sales are supporting in person High Street sales.

“We are determined to hear from people and businesses on the specific challenges they are facing.

“It is clear from our visits that there are common issues which need to be addressed if town centres are to thrive once more.”