National award for Fife Councillor Fay Sinclair

Fife Councillor Fay Sinclair has won the 2019 Councillor Award for Champion for Education.

SNP Cllr Sinclair, whose ward is Dunfermline South, is recognised for showing fantastic leadership following the Woodmill High School fire, campaigning for new buildings and securing Scottish Government funding for a new community learning centre.

She fully engages with the education issues of her community, speaking to pupils and parents to involve everyone, and has raised awareness regarding Adverse Childhood Experiences, ensuring the ACEs agenda was put firmly at the centre of policy making.

The Councillor Awards are the only national awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of individual councillors across Scotland and winners were unveiled this week at the Edinburgh City Chambers.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of LGiU, a policy information service dedicated to local government across Scotland said: “Councillors work to make our communities safer, stronger and healthier so often goes unrecognised. That is why it is important that we honour them.

“I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to Cllr Sinclair and thank her for her commitment to local government.

“We look forward to hearing more about her continued accomplishments in the future.”