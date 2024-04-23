Neale Hanvey launches bid to win Kirkcaldy seat at General Election for Alba

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He took centre stage at an event at the Kings Theatre on Sunday which was attended by senior figures within the party, including Alec Salmond, the former First Minister, Ash Regan MSP and Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh MP.

Mr Hanvey’s win in 2019 came against all odds after he was ditched as the SNP candidate just weeks before election, and too late for his name to be removed from ballot papers. He stood - and won - against all odds as an independent, rejoined the SNP and then quit to join Alba.

A former councillor in Fife, he has campaigned for independence, and has been an outspoken critic of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Neale Hanvey on stage with Alba colleagues Ash Regan MSP, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh MP. and Alex Salmond (Pic: Cath Ruane)

On stage, he was described by Ms Ahmed-Sheikh as “a man of great principals” while Mr Salmond hailed him “a remarkable man”

He said: “This seat is a straight choice between Neale Hanvey and Labour. The SNP run the risk of being totally decimated over the coming months, and their candidate should withdraw from the campaign forthwith and leave the battle to Neale and the Red Tory Labour.”That call will be ignored, with the Alba and SNP candidates chasing the nationalist vote.

On his candidacy, Mr Hanvey said: ““When I put myself forward as a candidate in 2019, I believed the SNP could still engage in respectful debate on any issue. I also believed the party’s primary focus was the cause of independence. Over the past five years both of those beliefs have been repeatedly shattered.

"As we move toward another Westminster general election, one I hoped Scotland would never have to contest, I have a track record of achievement upon which I am proud to stand.”He cited 12,000 constituency cases handled and more than £120,000 of cash recovered for constituents; as well as being the the only MP to introduce legislation on Scottish self-determination.