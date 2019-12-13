Neale Hanvey on ‘humbling’ support & hopes of return to SNP

Neale Hanvey has said the support for his independent candidacy in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath was “humbling.”

And he hopes to be able to return to the SNP.

The man who started out as the SNP flag bearer in a seat high on the party’s hit list could now be an hour or so away from becoming the MP.

The exit polls suggest he will oust Lesley Laird – capping a roller-coaster campaign.

Less than a fortnight ago he was removed as the SNP’s candidate for social media posts which were deemed anti-Semitic.

His name remained on pre printed ballot papers as the party’s candidate, but he opted to carry on as an independent with the backing of the Yes Kirkcaldy hub.

Reflecting on a turbulent campaign, he said it had been “upsetting” and also “humbling.”

“The position of people who rallied behind me was that they knew me – some of them from my schooldays.

“They did not recognise any of my character in any of the accusations against me.

“Because of that knowledge and the fact they know how passionate I am about Scotland and its future, they were keen to support me.

“That support has been humbling; such compassion and humanity.”

Mr Hanvey said he would love to return to the SNP.

He is currently suspended pending an investigation which will be concluded after the election.

“He added: “That is a matter for the party. I hope, with the busy time of an election over, we can have a constructive conversation.