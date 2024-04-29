New cafe and public toilets planned for Lochore Meadows
Developers at W J Thomson And Sons have asked Fife Council for planning permission to build the facility along the edge of the Lochore Meadows Country Park and Moss Wood. Plans also include two public toilets.
The company behind the bid already has permission build 80 holiday lodges, a cafe, and three small retail units on a farm site near Kelty’s Great North Road. It said the new cafe would provide “a delightful spot for visitors to pause, savour locally sourced refreshments, and soak in the tranquil surroundings, while the public toilets ensure convenience and comfort for all park-goers.”
If approved, the development would be built near the Meadows' west car park, and accessed from the Great North Road.
“The addition of a walker and cyclists cafe and accessible public toilets would stand as a testament to the wider country park and Fife Councils commitment to providing exceptional visitor experiences,” a planning statement said. “These facilities not only enhance inclusivity and accessibility but also contribute to the park’s role as a hub for outdoor recreation, fostering community engagement and appreciation for the natural wonders of Lochore Meadows.”
Fife Council will consider the application in due course.
