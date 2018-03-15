New Council Tax bills being delivered to homes in Fife

Householders in Kirkcaldy are being informed that the new Council Tax bills will be delivered through the post and to online accounts this week.

Council tax in Fife will increase by 3 per cent for bands A to H, with the charge for a band D property increasing from £1151.54 to £1186.09 a year. The increase will contribute an extra £4.17m towards the cost of providing local services.

Les Robertson, head of revenue and commercial services stressed it’s vital that council tax is paid on time and that there is help for those who need it.

“If anyone is having difficulty paying their council tax, they should contact us as soon as possible,” he said. “We can discuss reductions and discounts that people may be eligible for, set up payment plans for anyone who’s fallen into arrears, and signpost people to a range of external money advice services.

“Remember, the easiest and most efficient way to pay your council tax is by setting up a direct debit. And you can choose to spread the cost over 12 months instead of 10.”

To set up or change a direct debit visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/ctaxddform.

Council tax reduction is a means tested entitlement based on household income, circumstances, savings and investments. This has to be applied for separately to Universal Credit.

There are discounts available for students, single person residency and those with disabilities. For more information on these, visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/ctaxcharges.