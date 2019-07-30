New move to create community councils across Fife

Fife is set for a round of community council elections –if enough people show their support.

There are 18 wards across the region without an active organisation.And, if enough residents comne forward, then Morag Ferguson, Depute Returning Officer, intends to hold a fresh round of elections on Thursday, October 3.

Petitions have already been received for Blairhall and Coaltown of Wemyss.

There are four empty councils n Kirkcaldy and North East Fife, three in Glenrothes, and two in Levenmouth.

Councillor David Alexander, co-leader of Fife Council, said: “Community Councils are an important part of giving our communities a voice.

“They can provide us, as councillors, and statutory bodies with the grassroots viewpoint and opinions that are essential to shaping services and making decisions about issues that matter to local people.

“Some community councils are more active than others and new blood is always needed if groups like this are to make a difference.

Councillor David Ross, co-leader, added: “I would encourage anyone who is interested in being an independent advocate for the communities where elections are taking place to come forward and stand as a candidate.”

Anyone wanting to serve on a community council must be 16 years old or over, be on the electoral roll for, and live in that community council area.

To re-launch a council, you need to organise a petition and get it signed by 20 people on the electoral register from the area and submit it to Fife Council by 5.00pm, Monday August 12 at the latest.

A template petition is available to download from www.fifedirect.org.uk/communitycouncils

If you’re interested in becoming a member of a community council, nomination papers should be returned to the Council by no later than 4.00pm on Friday 9 August.

Full list of wards without Community Councils:

Auchmuty & Woodside, Glenrothes

Bennochy & Hayfield, Kirkcaldy

Carnbee & Arncroach, North East Fife

Carnock & Gowkhall, South West Fife

Collessie, North East Fife

Crombie, South West Fife

Glenwood, Glenrothes

Headwell, City of Dunfermline

Izatt Avenue & Netherton, City of Dunfermline

Kirkcaldy East, Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy North, Kirkcaldy

Largoward, North East Fife

Methilhill, Levenmouth

Moonzie, North East Fife

South Parks & Rimbleton, Glenrothes

Templehall, Kirkcaldy

West Wemyss, Levenmouth