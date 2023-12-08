New role for ex-bank in Fife town as charity gets green light to move into C-listed building

A Fife-based charity is celebrating after it officially received planning permission to transform the C-listed former Trustee Savings Bank (TSB) building in Cupar into its new home.

Options in Life - a charity which supports young adults who have learning disabilities and additional support needs, and their families and carers - got the go ahead to make alterations to suit its needs.

After operating for 90 years as a bank, the prominent Crossgate building will see a major renovation that will convert it sometime within the next three years.

The charity said it purchased the TSB building last year to create an education centre and social hub for the young people and families it supports. Plans include the development of an IT suite, classrooms, an activities area, sensory rooms, a training kitchen, a cafe area, and clubrooms where Options in Life service users can meet up and socialise together.

The former TSB in Cupar will now become to a charity's support centre (Pic: Submitted)

“The drive behind our purchase of the building is that it will enable the charity to offer services to many more young people than we are able to at present,” a spokesperson said.

“The aims of Options In Life are, and always have been, to bring out the best in people by supporting them to gain life skills, make friends, develop social interaction and communication skills, build self esteem and confidence and to help them to realise their own potential. We are very excited by what the future holds and look forward to our new premises opening their doors.”

The project was also raised with North East Fife Area committee councillors on Wednesday during a presentation from members of the Cupar Development Trust (CDT).

Anja Armstrong, CDT’s Development Officer explained that the new centre was identified as Cupar and District community’s number one local priority.

“This project received the highest number of votes in our poll,” Mrs Armstrong said. “There is a shortage of day care and training facilities for individuals with learning difficulties and complex additional needs within the Cupar ward. The nearest provision is in Kirkcaldy.”

She explained to councillors that current service provision for individuals with learning difficulties focuses on individual care.

“There are currently no group activities or sessions available, so many service users do not have opportunities to socialise,” she said.

“This project will support the individuals and their families and carers by providing training, support and advocacy services. The scheme would provide opportunities to socialise and make friends while learning essential life skills and providing much needed respite for families.”

Although the project has been approved by the local planning authority, CDT chairman Bill Pagan said the charity still needs to raise money to cover the project’s £1.2 million investment costs at this stage.

Regardless of future challenges, Rob Burns, the Options in Life Projects Coordinator, is celebrating the planning approval victory.

“This milestone feels like a great step forward in achieving our goal to open the Options in Life centre. The centre won't just support our service users, but also their families and the local community. It will allow more people with learning disabilities and additional support needs to access our services too,” he said.