New tourism and information signs planned on Forth Road Bridge

Permission to install them has been submitted to Fife Council by Transport Scotland.

Its planning application is for four non-illuminated interpretation signs on the footpaths on the bridge.

They would form part of a wider network on interpretation boards and tourism orientation signs.

Picture Michael Gillen

They would be made of metal, bolted to the bridge deck and measure 1400m x 1600m - if the local authority gives its consent.

Councillors will consider the application ion due course.

The Forth Bridge was opened in 1964 and is one of the world’s most significant long span suspension bridges.

Its main span is 1006 metres between the two towers - the fourth longest in the world and the longest outside the United States when it opened.