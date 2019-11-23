Nicola Sturgeon and Gordon Brown on election campaign trail in Fife

The General Election campaign stepped up a gear today wqith visits to Fife of two big players.

Nicola,Sturgeon, First Minister, and Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister, were in local constituencies today to back their candidates.

Pic: Alec Davies

Ms Sturgeon spent part of her afternoon in Leven with Stephen Gethins who is fighting to retain the North-East Fife seat which has the smallest majority in the UK of just two votes.

Mr Gethins, who first won the seat in 2015, is the party’s Westminster spokesman for international affairs and Europe.

He was joined on the campaign trail by Ms Sturgeon just 24 hours after she took part in the leaders’ debate live on BBC.

You may also be interested in:

Police appeal after serious crash on A92

Violent offender attacked police at Victoria Hospital

Feature: Why Burntisland High Street is bucking the trend

She met supporters and activists in Leven, and visited local business, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, to hear about their work with the local foodbank in providing children from low-income households free haircuts before returning to school.

Meanwhwile, Gordon Brown took to the stage of the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy to introduce Fife’s Labour candidates.

He was also joined by Jonathan Asworth, Shadow health spokesman, before making a speech on poverty, health and the constitution. and then opening the floor to questions for the candidates.

Labour holds just one of the four Fife seats, with Lesley Laird bidding to retain Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

The constituency whas the most candidates of the four Fife seats with a six-way contest in the December election.