The news came at an unscheduled press briefing at Bute House, Edinburgh, on Wednesday where she said it had been a “privilege beyond measure” to lead the country

Ms Sturgeon has served as First Minister for eight years, with a further eight as deputy to Alex Salmond.

She was the first female, and is the longest-serving First Minister in Scotland, but said her decision was a "deeper and longer term assessment" rather than a a reaction to recent turbulent times which have included plans to treat the next election as a defacto referendum, and the often toxic debate over the gender recognition bill.

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at a packed St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy, for a rally during the independence campaign (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy – the man whose victory secured an unprecedented majority for the SNP – hailed MS Sturgeon as “an outstanding leader.”

He said: “She led our nation through the uncharted waters of a global pandemic and some of the darkest times most of us will ever face with a steadfast approach and unwavering resolve, serving the people of Scotland with great courage and an unrivalled political instinct that we have come to know.

“I and other politicians, no matter what the party, can tell you that being in the front line of politics takes its toll, not only on the individuals but also on people's families and friends. No one has borne that responsibility more than Nicola Sturgeon.

Myself and Scotland will forever be indebted to her for her insight and leadership and her legacy as FM is sure to remain for the rest of time as a shining example of how to lead a country. We are unlikely to see her likes again.”

David Torrance MSP with Nicola Sturgeon

Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes, admitted he, along with many politicians, was taken by surprise by the news and said it was “a huge shock.”

He added: “I hold Nicola in very high regard as a politician, as a national leader, and above all as a human being. She has been head and shoulders above any other political leader I’ve ever known.”

He also paid tribute to her leadership.

“She’s had the courage to commit herself and her government to some of the long term decisions that too many politicians shy away from. In her resignation speech she referred to the huge investment in Early Years and in increased support for young people who have been in care. Neither of these is an obvious vote winner - we won’t really see the benefits for years or decades to come - but Nicola prioritised them because it was the right thing to do.”

On the issue of independence, Mr Grant, said: “She became SNP leader at a time when the media were saying the Independence movement was finished and she’s standing down with support for Independence at near record levels and a huge majority of people thinking it’s inevitable.

“She’s also used her time as First Minister to make Scotland a much fairer and more equitable country than we’ve ever been."