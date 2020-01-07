Office block demolition in Glenrothes leads to road restrictions

Demolition work is to begin on one of Glenrothes’ landmark office blocks.

Fife Council owned Kingdom House is coming down at the end of the month.

Work to clear the site is expected to take several months.

While demolition takes place, access to roads around the area will be restricted.

Kingdom Avenue will be closed from January 20 to March 29, but both access points to The Henge retail park will remain open.

Ross Tulloch, lead professional, said: “We’re sorry these essential works will cause disruption to travel in central Glenrothes, but we want to remind everyone that all businesses and car parks in Glenrothes town centre are open as usual.

“We’re working with the contractor to minimise disruption and we ask for the public’s continued patience and co-operation.”

It is unknown what will happen to the council owned land once the building is cleared.