The economic turmoil brought on by the Government's recent mini-budget has caused anger among many, with numerous public figures suggesting that Prime Minister Liz Truss – or even her entire cabinet – should step down in order to restore stability.

On Monday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reneged on most of the tax cuts laid out in the mini-budget in an attempt to win back critics of Ms Truss' administration.

Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room (Photo by Daniel Leal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A petition on the Parliament website calling for a general election has reached more than 600,000 signatures – with 3350 coming from the Kingdom.

The biggest number came from the Dunfermline and West Fife constituency where 1098 had signed by 5:00pm on Monday.

In Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, 814 had added their names along with 809 in North East Fife, and 654 in the Glenrothes constituency.

The petition asks for "an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government".

It lists the war in Ukraine, problems with the Northern Ireland protocol, looming recession and renewed calls for Scottish independence as among "the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes".