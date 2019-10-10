Plans for controversial St Andrews care home recommended for approval

Fife Council has recommended that plans for a controversial care home at 92 Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews be approved.

The application will come before members of the North East Planning Committee for determination next week.

The proposed development provides an opportunity to relocate the residents of Gibson House to a purpose-built facility. The proposal would replace the current 33-bedroom facility at Gibson House and create a modern 38-bed care home – and would lead to Gibson House being turned into the first Scotsman Hotel outside of Edinburgh.

Initial plans were rejected by north east Fife councillors earlier this year.

Dorothea Morrison, chair of The Gibson Trust, said: “The Gibson Trust have been looking unsuccessfully for new facilities for 17 years and I am pleased that Fife Council is recommending that members grant approval to the application.

“We are confident that this project is now able to provide the facilities which are much needed to deliver the highest quality of care to our residents.

“The Trust has been operating since 1872 and this move will secure our future well into the next century.

Charlie Ferrari, CAF Properties, added: “We have listened and taken on board the feedback on our latest application and are delighted that Fife Council has supported our application and recommended approval.

“The proposed changes we have made are designed to further protect residential amenity to the neighbouring properties whilst providing modern first class care facilities to the residents of Gibson House.”