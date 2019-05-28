Plans for new housing estate in Fife town unveiled

A new housing estate has been given the go-ahead.

The 25 new homes will be built in Lochgelly by Kingdom Housing for rent.

The site, currently a vacant field at Hugh Place, was formerly a council depot. The houses will be a mixture of two‐bedroom cottage flats and two-bedroom, semi detached and terraced amenity bungalows.

The site will have 43 parking spaces.

There were no objections, but concerns were raised at the lack of larger family homes.

Education also raised concerns that there would be capacity issues at Lochgelly South Primary School. There are currently 163 pupils at the school, against a maximum of 215.

The report noted that more teaching areas may have to be built in the near future. However, as this will be an affordable housing development, Kingdom Housing does not have to make a contribution, and the costs will fall to Fife Council.

The housing development is expected to start building in the next few weeks.