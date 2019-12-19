Plans submitted for 45 new homes in Cardenden

Kingdom Housing Association has submitted an application to build 45 homes in Cardenden at a new development at Woodend, near Kinglassie Road.

The proposals will comprise of a mix of single storey detached houses, two storey semi detached/ terraced houses and also a number of four in a block two storey own door cottage flats, which are a mix of three and four bedrooms.

Almost 90 parking spaces would be provided within the development, and all homes, bar the flats, would have garden ground.

The latest application from the association is the second to be submitted by them for a development on the site, after the original planning application was withdrawn.

Cardenden Community Council has concerns over the proposals as the site is prone to flooding.

David Taylor, secretary, said: “The developers now propose to acquire more land to divert the water into an artificial pond, before it is released into a ditch behind the houses at Woodend.

“This area also suffers from flooding and Fife Council, who are responsible for the ditch, has already had to compensate house owners for previous flood damage to their property.

“However, this does not take into consideration the water which spills onto the Kinglassie Road from adjoining fields and causes the road to flood.

“When this was pointed out to the developers at their public consultations, they said it would be Fife Council’s responsibility to rectify this.”

He said that the community council would be submitting formal comments to Fife Council’s planning department in due course.

Mr Taylor added: “It is accepted that more affordable homes are required, but a development is already underway in the village, with another planned.

“Kingdom Homes themselves also have plans for a development in the Jamphlars area of the village and this should be developed along with other suitable sites, before totally inappropriate sites outwith the village are considered.”

The planning application has only now been formally lodged and Fife Council still have to approve the proposals before any work could start on the site.