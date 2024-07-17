Political Comment: Chamberlain tables WASPI Parliamentary motion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This release has been submitted on behalf of Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Works & Pensions.Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Work and Pensions, has today tabled a Parliamentary motion calling for the new Government to honour the recommendations of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s report first came out in July 2021 and stated that women born in the 1950s had suffered significant financial loss due to maladministration by the Department of Work and Pensions. The final report was published in May 2024 and recommended 1950s women are owed compensation.

The Liberal Democrats were the first party to pledge WASPI compensation which neither Labour nor the Conservatives did prior or during the 2024 General Election campaign.

With more than one hundred 1950s women dying each day, many of whom suffering and dying without compensation, the Liberal Democrats are once again calling on the Government to urgently implement a compensation plan following the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

Wendy Chamberlain with her team

Angela Madden, Chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), said:

“We are grateful to have the support of hundreds of MPs across the Commons and look forward to working cross-party to see fair and fast compensation delivered as quickly as possible in the new Parliament.

“Many MPs have backed our campaign for justice to date, including the Prime Minister himself. With one WASPI woman dying every 13 minutes, we have no more time for dither or delay.”

Chamberlain commented:

“To say WASPI women have waited long enough for compensation is an understatement.

“The DWP have had plenty of time to act on the first report’s findings over three years ago, and plenty of time after the final report too.

“It is truly disgraceful that a proper compensation scheme has not already been put in place and I hope that the new Government will act with the urgency with which compensation is needed.”

“I’ve met with WASPI women. I’ve met with the campaigners who stand in the rain outside Parliament on budget days. I’ve spoken to the group leaders. And most importantly I’ve spoken with my constituents.

“They tell me that they are dying without the DWP admitting to their errors. Without any acknowledgement of the impact that this has had on their lives and without compensation.

“There is no time left to ‘consider’ the report findings, the Government must put a plan in place now.”