Political opinion: Chamberlain and Rennie call for fair funding for Scotland’s fishing communities

Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, and MSP Willie Rennie have called on the UK Government to deliver a fair share of the new Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund for Scotland’s fishing communities.

During an Urgent Question in Parliament last week, Wendy Chamberlain MP pressed the Minister for clarity on the Government’s plans to ensure the new £500 million Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund delivers long-term support for the industry.

Speaking in the Commons, Wendy Chamberlain said: “The East Neuk fishing fleet in my constituency is critical, and it faces challenges around spatial mass and recruitment.

“May I query the Minister in relation to the 12-year span of the plan? What guarantees can the Minister actually give us that the fund will last for those 12 years? Otherwise, what is proposed becomes meagre.”

In addition to ensuring the fund lasts for its proposed time, concerns have been raised over the proportion of the fund which Scotland will receive. Despite Scotland accounting for over 60% of the UK’s fishing fleet and more than 60% of seafood exports, the UK Government has confirmed that Scotland will receive only 7.78% of the total fund.

Commenting on this, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “To allocate less than 8% of the budget to Scotland, when we land the majority of the UK’s catch, is simply illogical.

“Our local fishing fleet, including those across the East Neuk of Fife, are already facing immense pressures from rising costs, recruitment challenges, and spatial competition at sea.

“Scotland’s fishing industry deserves its fair share of funding, not a token allocation. Ministers must urgently rethink this decision and ensure our fishers get the support they’ve been promised.”

Willie Rennie MSP added: “The East Neuk has a proud fishing heritage, and the industry remains vital to the local economy.

“But our fishers need investment to survive and thrive, including for modernising boats and attracting new people to work in the sector.

“This fund could make a real difference, but only if it’s distributed fairly.”

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to continue pressing the UK Government to deliver a fair deal for Scotland’s fishing and coastal communities, ensuring that long-term funding reaches those who need it most.