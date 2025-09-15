Political opinion: Wendy Chamberlain MP backs pension scandal amendment to Pensions Bill

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, was a key sponsor of an amendment to the Pensions Bill which sought to address long-standing pension scandals.

The Bill had its committee stage in Parliament last week, and Wendy had previously urged Ministers to give the amendments serious consideration to ensure greater protection and fairness for pension holders across the UK.

Wendy has been contacted by a number of constituents about the ongoing Velux pensions dispute. Employees and former employees of Fife Joinery Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Velux, have raised serious concerns about their exclusion from a company pension scheme.

It is understood that shopfloor employees who joined after 1998 were able to access the same pension scheme previously open to other employee groups. However, those already in employment in 1998 report that they were repeatedly told they were not eligible. Despite claims from Velux that workers declined the opportunity to join, constituents strongly dispute this account and state that, on several occasions, they had asked about joining the scheme but were denied.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

"I have been supporting several constituents on this issue, alongside Richard Baker MP in the neighbouring constituency, who have faced unfairness, frustration and uncertainty as a result of this scandal.

“It is unacceptable that shopfloor workers have been unfairly excluded from pensions they were entitled to, and that their voices have not been heard.

“Despite repeated attempts to secure a meeting with Velux, no engagement has been forthcoming. I have advised constituents to consider taking their cases to the Ombudsman, but the lack of dialogue from the company is deeply disappointing.

“I am disappointed to see that the Government did not support the amendment and I will continue to highlight these injustices."