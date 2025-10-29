Political opinion: Wendy Chamberlain MP calls on Government to deliver justice for WASPI women

Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, has written to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions urging the Government to deliver long-overdue compensation for women affected by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) scandal.

Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, has written to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions urging the Government to deliver long-overdue compensation for women affected by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) scandal.

In her letter, Chamberlain calls on the Government to:

Engage in immediate, good-faith discussions with WASPI representatives to agree an out-of-court resolution. Announce a fair and transparent compensation scheme in line with the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman’s (PHSO) recommendations in next month’s Budget. Allow Parliament the opportunity to debate and vote on the issue so that all MPs can represent their constituents.

The letter comes as the UK Government continues to delay action following the Ombudsman’s finding in March 2024 that the Department for Work and Pensions had committed maladministration by failing to properly inform women born in the 1950s of changes to their State Pension age. Despite this ruling, no compensation scheme has yet been established.

Tens of thousands of women across the UK, including many in North East Fife, were affected by the Government’s failure to properly communicate increases in the State Pension age. Many were left facing financial hardship, forced to change retirement plans at short notice, and have since waited years for recognition and redress.

Chamberlain has consistently championed the cause of WASPI women in Parliament, calling for transparency, fairness, and compassion in how the Government addresses the injustice.

Chamberlain said: “This is not about party politics - it’s about fairness, integrity, and keeping the promises made to a generation of women who have been let down by the system.

“The Government’s refusal to act risks undermining the authority of the Ombudsman and the public’s trust in Parliament to deliver justice.

“With the Budget just a month away, there is no excuse for further delay. The Chancellor must use this opportunity to finally right this historic wrong and ensure WASPI women receive the compensation they deserve.”