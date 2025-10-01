Political opinion: Wendy Chamberlain MP opposes Starmer’s digital ID cards
The campaign backed by Chamberlain calls on the Government to immediately cancel its plans for mandatory digital ID.
The Liberal Democrats have raised concerns about the millions of older people, people living in poverty and disabled people – who are more likely to be digitally excluded.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Mandatory digital ID will cost taxpayers billions with zero guarantee of success - time and time again government tech projects waste huge sums of money and don’t actually work.
“Local people want action on the issues that matter to them. We need action to fix our NHS and tackle the cost of living crisis, not just gimmicks like this. The Government needs to scrap this plan and get on with making our country a better place to live.
“The Liberal Democrats oppose the Labour Party’s long obsession with ID cards and more state control. We will fight against it tooth and nail - just as we successfully did against Tony Blair’s ID cards.”