Pop in to chat about Kirkcaldy town centre development projects

Residents and visitors to Kirkcaldy are being encouraged to speak to Fife Council staff about the town centre’s development projects at a pop-up engagement shop.

Based in the Kirkcaldy Centre, formerly The Postings, the shop will be manned by staff from the local authority’s transportation and town centre development teams for the next two weeks.

And everyone’s invited to drop in and have a chat.

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “There’s a lot going on to help regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre and we want to encourage residents and shoppers to stop and chat with us about what’s happening, what’s planned and what’s still to be decided on.

“People will be encouraged to take part in our placemaking survey work, as well as give feedback on specific projects like the revival of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront or car parking options.”

A trial is currently running in the town offering a cheaper parking season ticket that works out less than £1 for all day parking.

Wider parking options for the town centre are also set to be reviewed and feedback from drivers will help to inform this.

The pop up engagement shop will be open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays, November 27 and December 4; Fridays, November 29 and December 6; and from 4pm to 7pm on Thursdays, November 28 and December 5.

For those who can’t make it to the shop, there is an online consultation here.