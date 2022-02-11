Post Office aims to restore services in north east Fife communities

It follows concerns after it was revealed the affected locations had been removed from the ‘Run a Post Office’ website.

Post Offices were closed in Balmullo, Ladybank, and Newport-on-Tay, leaving these areas without full-time services. A Post Office at Tom Morris Drive in St Andrews was also closed, leading to reports of queues and increased waits in the remaining branch in the town.

All four were previously located in Spar shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office in Balmullo was one of many in Spar shops to be closed.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie wrote to the Post Office after discovering that the four locations were no longer listed on the ‘Run a Post Office’ section of website.

They expressed their concern at an apparent lack of progress in securing replacement full-time services in the areas affected.

Ms Chamberlain said: “Since the closures were announced, I have tried to work with the Post Office to find alternative services for these communities and am pleased that some temporary services have been established.

“However, removing these locations is a step in the wrong direction. I believe that it is in the interest of these communities for the Post Office to continue to promote and encourage prospective operators to come forward.”

Mr Rennie added: “The Post Office should not give up on finding operators for these sites. It should urgently review the decision to remove them from their website and take steps to provide permanent alternative services for these communities.”

A Post Office spokesperson insisted the first priority was to restore Post Office service to these communities.

The spokesperson added: “Four outreach Post Offices are now provided by the Postmaster for Dairsie.

"These temporary solutions are in place whilst we continue to look for permanent solutions, and we are grateful to Dairsie Postmaster for providing services in the meantime.

“The permanent vacancies will be re-advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.

"Our field team has visited these communities to identify any permanent solutions.

“We would welcome interest from retailers or suggestions from local stakeholders about any suitable locations.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.