£5m Levelling Up funding for culture and regeneration projects in Dunfermline

The investment will make a “a significant contribution” to improving the long-term prospects of the city, David Ross, leader of Fife Council has said. The funding for culture and regeneration projects was announced yesterday.

Cllr Ross, leader of the minority Labour administration at Fife House, said: “I welcome this very positive news of £5 million funding to invest in the long-term future of Dunfermline. This will make a significant contribution to improving the long-term prospects of the city and help secure its rich history and culture for generations to come.

"We have been working with local community organisations, businesses and the third sector for some time in an effort to help support their ambitious plans for the social and economic future for Dunfermline. Through our city conference last year, and development of a city plan, we have been working to secure investment like this.

The £5m funding is a huge boost for Dunfermline (Pic: Fife Council)