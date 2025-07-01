Rennie welcomes Stratheden refurbishment funding

By Ewan Redpath
Contributor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:16 BST
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has welcomed the announcement of £12 million of funding for NHS Fife to refurbish mental health wards including at Stratheden Hospital.

In an update to parliamentarians, NHS Fife said that it was to receive £12 million from the Scottish Government over three years to refurbish mental health wards at its Stratheden, Lynebank and Queen Margaret Hospital sites.

It comes after the MSP raised the hospital in the Scottish Liberal Democrat budget negotiations with the Scottish Government earlier this year.

Willie Rennie said: “This funding for the refurbishment of a ward at Stratheden Hospital is a welcome step. I raised the poor state of the facility directly with the Scottish Government during the budget process, and questioned the health secretary in parliament on when funding for improvements would be available.

Willie Rennie MSPplaceholder image
Willie Rennie MSP

“There was a clear case for investment. Patients deserve the best care in settings which are fit for purpose, but in a previous report the Mental Welfare Commission was very critical of the facilities which they said were overcrowded, cramped and outdated.

“I look forward to NHS Fife setting out further details about the planned work and will scrutinise the plans to see what further investment may be required.”

