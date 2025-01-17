Richard Baker: back in politics and aiming to make a difference at Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Baker may have taken an eight year break from frontline politics - but politics didn’t really stray far from his agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While working with Age Scotland he lobbied on its behalf, and worked with governments to endure the key issues were at the forefront of debates.

Back in the corridors of power, he has swapped Holyrood for Westminster after winning the Glenrothes and Mid Fife seat back for Labour almost a decade after it last represented the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never lose you passion for politics,” he said. “I had advocated for disabled people throughout my time as an MSP and then through Age Scotland and disability charities. What I discovered through that time, and what came home time after time, was people who rely on these organisations miss out far too much. People with disabilities can’t get jobs, access to the health services they need and they are not getting the links into social work and education

Richard Baker MP at the Harland & Wolff yard in Methil (Pic: Submitted)

“I loved my job but there came a point when I didn’t want to just campaign - I wanted to make difference.”

That chance came when he secured the Glenrothes ticket at last year’s General Election, and be part of a new Labour Government.

“When the chance came to stand for Labour we knew had a real chance of victory. The Tory Government had failed - we had an opportunity to make that difference, locally and nationally, and I was keen to get back and get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six months on and he has navigated the numerous corridors at Westminster and got to grips with a parliament that is different in so many respects from Holyrood where he represented North-East Scotland from 2003 when he was the youngest sitting MSP.

Richard Baker (Pic: Laurie Noble)

“The two parliaments have strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “Westminster is much bigger and, as part of a group of over 200 new MPS it has been almost overwhelming.

“But I’ve enjoyed getting used to all of Westminster’s procedures which can seem quite antiquated at times it could learn a lot from Holyrood. Here we have two and a half hours to vote walking through the lobbies. At Holyrood it is done electronically, and also earlier in the evening. Here, we vote around 9:00pm.

“Everyone loves tradition, but some ways work more efficiently up here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being part of government means access to Ministers - and a chance to have the ear of decision makers to help his constituency and Fife.

His first week in the House of Commons saw one major issue go to the top of the agenda.

News that Harland & Wolff was in dire trouble placed another huge question mark over the future of its yard in Methil, which forms part of his constituency.

“We were told the company was in financial difficulties.Its books weren’t good and it was in real jeopardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on the case from day one to push the case that all four of its yards had to stay together and stay open. Methil had gone through enough with BiFab.

“Some people were interested in only one or two of the yards or seeing the business broken up, but it was key for me that all the yards stayed together as well. We made the case for a UK approach, and to emerge with news of a takeover just before Christmas was excellent.

“Joibs have been safeguarded for two years, and we can now develop the long-term future of the yard.”

“Fife has a fantastic opportunity to build on this. The yard has a brilliant workforce, there are opportunities for skilled apprentices, and it is also part of Fife’s industrial and economic footprint - the future looks a lot brighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mr Baker, it was an outcome that made a positive difference - one he wants to build on for his constituency.

He points to the £5.2 billion of additional funding for Scotland over the next two years as one key to make things happen, while chairing the Scottish Group at Westminster gives a platform and direct contact with MInisters and department heads.

That committee work also gives a voice to local matters: “We had a select committee meeting and I raised with them that people in Cardenden didn’t get their postal votes. Asking about local issues and ensuring that it doesn’t happen again makes that work all the more interesting.

“I have great access to Ministers and that also makes a big difference for the constituency, and working with Ian Murray, Scottish Secretary, we have a campaigning voice for the whole of Scotland that goes across the Cabinet office - there is so much more we can do to improve how we devolve power in UK and more to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wants to see Levenmouth continue its regeneration on the back of the launch of the rail link last year - not just for making travel to Edinburgh easier, but bringing people into the area to work, invest and live. He cites the world-first hydrogen homes project as another huge positive for the town, while in Glenrothes, there is work to be done on anti-social behaviour around the bus station, while he hopes to meet the new owners of the Kingdom Centre to hear more about their vision for the facility which is, in effect, the town centre.

“We need more for the town” he said. “Glenrothes has great strengths to build on.”