Rugby player to stand for Sovereignty and Liberate Scotland in Cowdenbeath

Sovereignty and Liberate Scotland have announced their candidate for the Cowdenbeath seat in the forthcoming Scottish Parliament election.

Laurie Moffat is a proud Lochgelly resident, former pupil of Lochgelly High School, and graduate of Robert Gordon University. His family has deep roots in the communist-strong coalfields around Lumphinnans, Fife's 'Little Moscow', where his relatives Abe and Alex Moffat led union activism there, and battled for the rights of miners and their communities.

This heritage also ties to local legend Jim Baxter, whose father Bert Moffat was their cousin, connecting their shared Fife story. He himself is a keen rugby player, and was Glenrothes RFC's youngest ever club captain.

Unlike the SNP, who pay only lip service to Scottish independence, Laurie has taken inspiration from the advocacy work of Salvo on the restoration of Scotland’s sovereignty, and is determined to provide meaningful action on independence.

Laurie Moffat

He is committed to fighting against deindustrialisation, which is inevitable under the current system; to championing economic justice, and equality of opportunity; and, to backing regeneration initiatives to create jobs and secure a prosperous future for the coming generations.

With a career in oil and gas transitioning to renewables, he is committed to the environment, innovation, and sustainability. Laurie stands for Scottish independence from the UK and EU, and for Scotland reclaiming its voice on the world stage.

“I’ll fight for you!” is Laurie's pledge to the voters of Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Rosyth and surrounding areas. “Join me in building a sovereign Scotland!”