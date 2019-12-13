Scotland ‘in deep trouble’ if Boris Johnson is elected PM

Scotland is in deep trouble if Boris Johnson is elected Prime Minister, according to the SNP’s Glenrothes candidate.

Peter Grant has held the Glenrothes seat since 2015 and retained his seat in 2017 with a 3000+ majority.

However, with a Conservative majority predicted in exit polls, Grant says Scotland “needs to find a way out of this chaos”.

“If we see Boris Johnson elected with a comfortable majority, Scotland is in deep trouble,” he said.

“Scotland will need to find a way out of this chaos as soon as possible. It’s now more important than ever that the whole of Scotland gets behind the Scottish Government and says to Boris Johnson ‘we’re demanding the right to decide our own future next year’.”