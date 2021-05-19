Two of Scotland’s longest-serving cabinet secretaries are to leave the Scottish Government, it has been announced.

Both Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop and Rural Economy and Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing have been part of the Scottish cabinet since 2007 – the year the SNP came to power.

But with Nicola Sturgeon conducting a major reshuffle of her ministerial team, she confirmed both Ms Hyslop and Mr Ewing would no longer be part of it.

The First Minister has already announced that John Swinney is being moved from the education brief within the Scottish Government, and will now be Scotland’s Coronavirus Recovery Secretary, at the same time as remaining in post as the Deputy First Minister.

Speaking as she began her cabinet reshuffle, Ms Sturgeon said: “I want to pay tribute to the work of both Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing and to thank them for their unstinting public service over many years.

“Fiona has served in Cabinet since 2007, firstly as Education Secretary, then as Culture and External Affairs Secretary before taking on the Economy and Fair Work portfolio.