Scottish Government criticised over broadband project delays

The Scottish Government has been criticised for ‘abandoning its pledge’ to deliver superfast broadband to all premises by 2021.

Last week Paul Wheelhouse, minister for energy, connectivity and the islands, announced that the majority of the R100 programme would be delayed by two years, with the south and central areas due to wait until 2023 for full superfast broadband services.

The programme is aiming to upgrade premises across Scotland stuck with slow broadband.

Willie Rennie MSP said: “The R100 programme is already running well over a year behind schedule, yet for months the SNP-led Government tried to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes by giving vague updates on their progress. Now we learn that this commitment has been completely abandoned and homes and businesses in north east Fife can expect to wait until at least 2023.

“Many residents are still completely in the dark about how, and more importantly, when they will get access to superfast broadband.

“Businesses rely on connectivity, as do rural communities across north east Fife for everyday leisure use, so these delays are increasingly frustrating.”

Mr Wheelhouse noted that superfast broadband coverage in north east Fife had increased from 10.5 per cent to 90.5 per cent since 2014 and that “it is a real pity that this excellent progress has not been acknowledged”.

He added: “For the majority of the remaining premises we will need to reach in the central lot area, R100 will deliver a full-fibre solution, offering up to 1000MBs per second speeds. A new Scottish Government funded nationwide voucher scheme, available to anyone who won’t get a minimum of a superfast broadband connection by the end of 2021, means that no one will have to wait until 2023 for a superfast connection.”