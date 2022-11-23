The announcement was made earlier today, and was seen as a significant blow to Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, who had set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.

Now the Time For Scotland campaign has called on supporters to attend a host of rallies the length and breadth of the country.

Mr Hanvey, the Alba MP for Kirkcaldy Cowdenbeath, will join Tommy Sheppard SNP MP, and a Scottish Government Minister at a rally at Holyrood tonight at 5:15pm.

They will also be joined by Scotland’s French ambassador Elise Tallaron who will read their solidarity statement, Valentina Servera Clavell – a Catalan Scot and President European Free Alliance youth, plus independence campaigners Selma Rahman, Ian Grant, Allan Armstrong, Colin Fox and Iain Black.

Similar rallies are planned this evening in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Greenock, Inverness, Inverurie, Portree on the Isle of Skye, Kirkwall on Orkney, Lochgilphead in Argyll, Selkirk in the Borders, Dumfries, Fort William and Stirling.

Six small European rallies will also be held by members of Europe for Scotland - campaigning for Scotland to be accepted back into the EU.

Lesley Riddoch, journalist and Time for Scotland co-organiser, said: “We have no argument with the judges. Thanks to them, the world now sees Scotland’s predicament. We are trapped in a union with no lawful escape.

“The solution – as the judges have made clear – is not a legal but political. It’s crazy that a devolved parliament should need a court’s permission to consult its people after so many elections and mandates won by independence-supporting parties.