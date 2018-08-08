Scottish Independence: Yes Kirkcaldy secure new hub funds

A crowdfunding appeal to help open a hub for the Yes Kirkcaldy group has surpassed its target.

The appeal needed £600 to open the new shop in Kirkcaldy, but has already reached £700.

Now negotiations are underway to secure the un-named town centre site.

Colin Fraser of Yes Kirkcaldy said the group were overwhelmed by the support.

“We’re delighted with the GoFundMe appeal.

“It shows the enthusiasm and that this is what people want, and that people feel this will help deliver a Yes vote.

“I didn’t expect to reach the target so quickly, this response has really blown us all away.”

It is hoped that the hub will open by September.