Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar brings battle bus to Kirkcaldy and Leven
He was joined by Johnny Reynolds, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, on visits to Fife Energy Park in Leven, and the waterfront in Kirkcaldy where he met Melanie Ward who is standing in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.
Kirkcaldy is one of Labour’s target seats having held it until 2015 and then losing it in 2019 to Neale Hanvey standing as an independent and who is now seeking re-election under the Alba banner.
The visit came the day after the launch of Labour’s manifesto which Mr Sarwar has hailed as “a manifesto for change.”
He said: “We can say to people there are different decisions to be made to make a positive change.”
Ms Ward underlined the need for investment and jobs coming to the Lang Toun.
“Our High Street needs support, but it has great businesses here,” she said. “If elected, I will be knocking on the Trade Minister’s door for both.”
She also said the party had engaged more voters then ever this week, adding: “The resounding message is we need action on cost of living, and bring down energy bills and waiting lists which are a real issue at the Vic in Kirkcaldy. People are saying of the SNP that they have had their chance.”
