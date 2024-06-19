Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar brings battle bus to Kirkcaldy and Leven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar brought his battle bus to Fife today as the General Election campaign continued.

He was joined by Johnny Reynolds, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, on visits to Fife Energy Park in Leven, and the waterfront in Kirkcaldy where he met Melanie Ward who is standing in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.

Kirkcaldy is one of Labour’s target seats having held it until 2015 and then losing it in 2019 to Neale Hanvey standing as an independent and who is now seeking re-election under the Alba banner.

The visit came the day after the launch of Labour’s manifesto which Mr Sarwar has hailed as “a manifesto for change.”

Kirkcaldy candidate (centre) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Johnny Reynolds, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and party members on a visit to the heart on Kirkcaldy waterfront (Pic: Fife Free Press)

He said: “We can say to people there are different decisions to be made to make a positive change.”

Ms Ward underlined the need for investment and jobs coming to the Lang Toun.

“Our High Street needs support, but it has great businesses here,” she said. “If elected, I will be knocking on the Trade Minister’s door for both.”

