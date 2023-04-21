Second homes double Council Tax bid hailed ‘game changer’ by Kirkcaldy MSP
A Fife MSP has welcomed plans announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf to allow councils to double the Council Tax paid on empty and second homes.
David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, hailed the move as “a game changing proposal.”
There are currently 4795 empty and second homes in Fife, while an increasing number of people are left in temporary accommodation and on longer housing waiting lists. The proposals, announced by the First Minister at the Scottish Trades Union Congress, would bring second homes into line with long-term empty homes from next year. The joint consultation with COSLA will also seek views on further powers to charge more than double rate on both empty and second homes in future years.
Mr Torrance said: “I welcome these game-changing new proposals from the Scottish Government, which will undoubtedly help to free up unused homes and take much-needed steps in addressing the housing shortage in the Kingdom.
The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership said the move was “a positive step to help to address the housing emergency” adding: “It is to be welcomed that proposals are being brought forward that recognise how empty homes can be part of solutions, rather than simply being seen as problems, for communities.”