Second homes double Council Tax bid hailed ‘game changer’ by Kirkcaldy MSP

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, hailed the move as “a game changing proposal.”

There are currently 4795 empty and second homes in Fife, while an increasing number of people are left in temporary accommodation and on longer housing waiting lists. The proposals, announced by the First Minister at the Scottish Trades Union Congress, would bring second homes into line with long-term empty homes from next year. The joint consultation with COSLA will also seek views on further powers to charge more than double rate on both empty and second homes in future years.

Mr Torrance said: “I welcome these game-changing new proposals from the Scottish Government, which will undoubtedly help to free up unused homes and take much-needed steps in addressing the housing shortage in the Kingdom.

David Torrance MSP