Sir Keir Starmer was in the Lang Toun on Thursday to meet newly adopted candidate, Wilma Brown, and speak to local businesses - the Labour leader chose Cupcake Coffee, directly opposite the Alba MP’s office, for his sit down with the media.

It was his fifth visit to Scotland this year and his first to Kirkcaldy which is high on his hit list of seats at the next General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once a rock solid Labour constituency, it has gone to the SNP and now Alba, but is seen as one of the key contests when voters go to the polls.

Keir Starmer with Labour candidate Wilma Brown during a visit to Kirkcaldy High Street (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

“It is a very important seat,” he said “It is really important we win here. We are fighting for a stronger Scotland in a better UK. We are a powerful voice for Scotland.”

That message comes at a time when Labour are riding high in the polls again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent YouGov survey suggested that it could take 23 seats currently held by the SNP, including that of deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black. She has held the Paisley and Renfrewshire South seat since 2015 when she defeated Douglas Alexander, who was then Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary. Winning it back would be a key indicator that Labour is back on track.

Sir Keir said: “We have carefully changed Scottish Labour and have a clear, positive case to make for a better and stronger Scotland.

“People are increasingly seeing the SNP for what they are - the mask has slipped. More people are focussing on their record. People see they are at the end of their road, and have run out of steam. We can provide the change people here need.”

If that message translates into votes, Kirkcaldy could have a second MP by the name of Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNISON official Wilma won the selection race recently - the first party to declare its candidate.