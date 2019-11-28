SNP drop Kirkcaldy election candidate amid anti-Semitism claims

The SNP’s election campaign in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath has been thrown unto turmoil tonight after the party dumped its candidate, Neale Hanvey.

He was dropped after allegations of anti-Semitism, and his membership of the party has been suspended pending disciplinary action.

It is understood the action relates to comments posted on Facebook.

Kirsten Oswald, SNP business convener, confirmed the action.

She said: : “Anti-Semitism has no place in Scotland, and no place in the SNP. All political parties have a duty to show leadership, and to take tough action.

“Neale Hanvey is no longer an SNP candidate, and his membership has been suspended pending disciplinary action. All support for his campaign has been withdrawn.”

The suspension of Mr Hanvey leaves the SNP’s campaign in a key marginal seat in chaos just two weeks before voters go to the polls.

The constituency was high on their target list, and they were confident of ousting Labour’s Lesley Laird as MP on December 12.

Her majority was just 259.

Mr Hanvey was a former Fife councillor who lost his Dunfermline Central ward in the 2017 election – a defeat which probably cost him the leadership of the SNP group[at Fife House.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath was a key SNP target. It is being defended by Lesley Laid of Labour with a majority of just 259.

Mr Hanvey is the third Scottish election candidate to be suspended by their party this week.