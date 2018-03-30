SNP MP says sorry for Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘Catholic Brexiteer’ joke

SNP MP Peter Grant has apologised for making a Brexit-related joke at the expense of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Catholicism.

Mr Grant apologised for a tweet, which said: “Jacob is a Catholic Brexiteer. On Fridays he only sells out fishermen.”

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Pic: PA Wire

The tweet, which the Glenrothes MP later deleted, referred to the EU transition deal that has seen leaving the common fisheries policy delayed for a year as well as the Catholic tradition of eating fish on a Friday.

Mr Grant, who is also a Catholic, said sorry in another tweet.

He said: “I’ve deleted a tweet I sent out about Jacob Rees-Mogg. I intended no offence to anyone who shares my faith but I now accept that it was ill-judged and I apologise for any offence caused.”

Ross Thomson, the Tory MP for Aberdeen South, said targeting someone because of their faith was “not acceptable”.