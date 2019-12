The SNP’s Peter Grant has retained his seat as MP for Glenrothes.

Mr Grant won 21,234 votes, more than double the figure for his closest rival.

Labour’s Pat Egan won 9477 votes, Conservative’s Amy Thomson 6920 votes, Liberal Democrats’ Jane Ann Liston 2639 votes and Victor Robert Farrell 1276 votes.

There was a 63 per cent turn out in the constituency.