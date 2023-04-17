The strongly worded comments from Tricia Marwick, former MSP, were posted on her Twitter account as the party’s internal debate continued to generate unwanted headlines.

It came after a leaked video showed Nicola Sturgeon, former First Minister, warning the party’s ruling NEC to be “very careful about suggestions there are problems” with finances. It was recorded in 2021, and showed Ms Sturgeon telling the ruling body the party had “never been in a stronger financial position than it is now”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have begun an investigation into £600,000 of donations earmarked for an independence referendum campaign. Last week, Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was arrested and released without charge pending further investigation.

Tricia Marwick made a strong attack on party members leaking information

Now Mrs Marwick - who represented Glenrothes as an MSP and also served as a highly respected Presiding Officer at the Scottish Parliament - has spoken out over the growing controversy engulfing her party.

She said members leaking information should quit the party - and urged them to “get a grip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter, Mrs Marwick wrote: “See the people who are leaking and spinning conversations / videos of what should be confidential conversations and decisions of the SNP should resign now. You have not put the interests of the SNP first. Go now. Join the groups/ parties /media who hate the SNP.”

And she added: “I joined the SNP in 86. Elected to the Scottish Parliament in 99. SNP elected as minority govt in 2007. We made sure we never dissented publicly.